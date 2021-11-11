ABP say farewell to staff members

Family ,friends and colleagues met recently in Canal Court Hotel to mark the retirement of five members of staff with a total of 190 years commitment to ABP on the Greenbank Industrial Estate.

All fulfilled important roles within the company and undoubtedly contributed massively to the continuous success of the company over the last thirty eight years .

Sean Jennings, Sean Byrne, Tom Mulligan and husband and wife team Seamus and Olivia Fitzpatrick all oversaw fundamental and momentous changes within the business. Their loyalty, work ethic and an ability to mentor younger members of staff is a legacy for which they will surely be remembered.

Speaking on the evening ,George Mullan thanked them for their service , dedication and support in his role as ABP Managing Director in Northern Ireland. Roger Sheahan, Newry Plant Manager reminded colleagues of how much they will miss the wit ,the banter and especially the friendship which was always in abundance over the years.