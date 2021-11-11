Christmas Magic is Coming to The Quays

JOIN us at The Quays Shopping Centre on Thursday 11th November from 6-8pm where we are kick starting the Christmas season in style.

Santa will be joined by some special guests at the Centre to switch on our Christmas Lights and officially open our Magical Christmas Trail.

There will be Christmas Cookie decorating, balloon modeling, face painting and lots of festive tunes brought to you by the Qradio crew. The Choir Studio will also be entertaining customers with their soulful rendition of all the Christmas classics. Santa will be joined by some familiar characters and his little elf helpers to switch the lights on at 7pm sharp.

Sherryl Murphy, Marketing Manager said: “We are so excited to be bringing this wonderful Christmas experience to families this year. Our Magical Christmas Trail will be a walk around an enchanted forest where kids will see their favourite Christmas characters. Santa will be there to meet and greet families and pose for photographs. We are offering this experience FREE of charge, booking is not required and there will be a queuing system in place for busy periods. After a tough 18 months we want to make sure that this Christmas season is bigger and better than ever before and to restore the magic of Christmas that The Centre has always been known to provide.”

Keep an eye on our social media for updates @thequaysnewry. Details of opening times for the magical trail will be available on our website www.thequays.co.uk