Warrenpoint Municipal Park hosts Heritage Schools Project

WARRENPOINT Municipal Park hosted a Heritage Schools Project recently, inviting children from St. Bronagh’s Primary School, Rostrevor, Carrick Primary School, Burren, Dromore Road Primary School, Warrenpoint and St. Dallan’s Primary School, Warrenpoint to take part.

The school children were entertained in the bandstand with a magician and puppet show. Local author, Declan Carville, delivered an engaging story writing workshop and a fun heritage themed scavenger hunt throughout the park, that involved the children searching for answers to questions in relation to the history of the park.

For over 114 years Warrenpoint Municipal Park has been part of the local community in Warrenpoint. It was sympathetically restored in 2018 with financial assistance from The National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council. The Park recently received its Green Flag Heritage Award for the second consecutive year 2021/2022, which recognises the horticultural, cleanliness, biodiversity, safety, and heritage as an integral part of the park’s management and visitor experience.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “It is fantastic to see so many young people enjoying the Park for both recreation and education. Warrenpoint Municipal Park continues to be recognised by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful as a Park which celebrates its heritage through a programme of activities which engage the local community and visitors.”

The National Lottery Heritage Fund Director for Northern Ireland, Paul Mullan said, “Thank you to National Lottery players, regenerating and conserving public parks remains a high priority for us as we commit to promoting environmental sustainability and increasing people’s health and wellbeing.”