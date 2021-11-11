Leitrim woman encouraging you to drop the booze and lift running shoes in support of charity which has helped her

A YOUNG woman from Leitrim has raised hundreds of pounds after launching an online fundraiser for Guts UK - a charity that supports people with the same debilitating illness that has plagued her life for many years.

Eireann O’Toole was diagnosed with Chronic Pancreatitis in March of this year. The illness causes severe abdominal pain and is incurable.

Speaking to The Outlook, Eireann explained how the condition has impacted her life.

She says: “As a young child, I would always be in constant pain with my stomach, crippled over and vomiting which would’ve led to me taking time off school for weeks as I was unable to bare the pain.”

Eireann spent hours in and out of hospital appointments before doctors could explain the cause of her extreme bouts of pain.

At one point the 21-year-old was misdiagnosed with having stomach migraines. When the treatment she received for this proved to be ineffective, Eireann ended up back in hospital after suffering from another severe pain attack.

She says: “This January, I took my worst ever attack to date and had no idea what it was at the time.

“I was in severe pain which was radiating from my stomach to my back and shoulder which felt like someone was stabbing me.

“I was constantly vomiting until I was left bedbound, unable to stand with the pain and left in floods of tears.”

