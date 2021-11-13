Local businessman finalist in Director of the Year Awards

A LOCAL businessman has been named as a finalist in the 2021 Director of the Year Awards.

Mr Kennedy, from Sion Mills, is the former managing director of O'Neill's Irish International Sports Co Ltd..

He has been shortlisted by the Institute of Directors (IoD) in the Agility and Resilience category.

Mr Kennedy is chair of 21 Training.

He is due to receive an MBE in early 2022 and also holds key roles as chairman of Strabane BID and is a board member with Invest Northern Ireland.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Kieran and the team at O'Neills worked tirelessly to support the health service in the North West through the production of critically needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Gordon Milligan, chairman, IoD NI commented: “Each year we look forward to the Director of the Year Awards and the opportunity to recognise and celebrate Northern Ireland’s most dynamic and successful business leaders from across all industries and sectors.

"As we look ahead to post-pandemic economic recovery, it is wonderful to see so many high-calibre finalists, who are making a real and positive contribution towards Northern Ireland’s growth and development, named on the 2021 shortlist.

“These pragmatic and forward-thinking directors demonstrated admirable organisational leadership throughout a sometimes daunting and uncertain situation, and they should all be immensely proud of what they have achieved.

“Huge congratulations go to all those who have made the shortlist and best wishes to everyone for the final.”

Orla McGerr, head of Direct, NI, AIB added: “This year’s shortlist makes for a very impressive read, and all of the 2021 award finalists should be very proud.

“Northern Ireland’s business leaders have exhibited remarkable resilience and experienced notable successes despite the current economic climate.

“This commitment to promoting better business and economic growth should be recognised, and the Director of the Year Awards provide us with the opportunity to do just that.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to all those named on this year’s shortlist and look forward to celebrating our outstanding directors making an impact on a local, national and global level.”

Winners of the prestigious awards, sponsored by AIB, will be announced during a ceremony at The Merchant Hotel, Belfast on Thursday, December 2.

For further information, or to book spaces at the Northern Ireland Director of the Year Awards ceremony, contact 028 9694 6740