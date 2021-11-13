Southern Area Hospice Big Bauble Bonanza 2021

THE Southern Area Hospice is delighted to launch their Big Bauble Bonanza for the second year in a row which is kindly sponsored by Aidan Strain Electrical Engineering.

With last year being a huge success for the charity the hospice hope to replicate it again this year and raise vital funds to support the services they provide.

The Big Bauble Bonanza will involve, 10 days of raffling fantastic prizes which have all been kindly donated by local businesses in the southern trust area.

There will be 10 winners randomly selected daily from the 6th – 10th Dec and on the 13th – 17th December. Entries are £10 and you can enter now via the hospice Facebook Fundraiser. Alternatively, you can enter at the hospice main reception, at Jack Murphy Jewellers or at 11:11 Bang on Trend boutique in Camlough.

Sarah O’Hare fundraising officer at the Southern Area Hospice said “This is such a fun campaign that we are delighted to bring back for a second year. We have been blown away by the support from local businesses who have so generously made this event possible.”

A sneak peak of the prizes up for grabs include: A Cluse Watch from Jack Murphy Jewellers, Afternoon tea for four from the Armagh City Hotel, £250 teeth whitening Voucher from Gentle Dental and a £150 Charlotte Tilbury Calendar …and much more!

Lizzie McCullough fundraising officer added “The hospice must raise £3 million this year to continue to provide care for local people and support their families. It is through fundraising initiatives like this that really make a difference for us. So please donate your £10 for your chance to win this year!”

Keep an eye on out on the Southern Area Hospice social media over the next few weeks to find out more about the amazing prizes that you could win!

To enter visit: www.facebook.com/donate/904645906825071/