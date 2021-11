TRIBUTES have been paid following the sad passing of well known and much-respected Dungannon lady, Pearl Dowd MBE.

Miss Dowd, the only child of the late George and Mary Dowd, passed away peacefully at her Ranfurly Road home on the day of her birthday, 1st November. She was aged 96.

A Service of Thanksgiving was held in Dungannon Methodist Church on Wednesday last and a private committal preceded the Service in St Andrew’s Parish Churchyard, Killyman.