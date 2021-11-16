Police investigating fire at flat in Randalstown

DETECTIVES investigating a fire at a flat in Randalstown in the early hours of today (Tuesday, 16th November) are appealing for information.

Police were called to the Neillsbrook View address around 12.50am on report of a fire at a block of flats.

It was reported that the suspects - wearing black clothing with hoods up and wearing masks - poured accelerant through the letterbox of the property before sparking the fire.

One of the occupants of the house smashed an upstairs window in an attempt to get out of the property.

There were two male occupants in the property at the time, both suffered the effects of smoke inhalation and one remains in hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The door was damaged and the flat left smoke damaged in the incident which police are treating as arson with intent to endanger life.

NI Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was out on arrival with neighbours assisting to pour jugs of water on the fire.

Detectives are currently investigating and would appeal for information.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “We are working to establish a motive for this attack and I'm appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and saw any suspicious activity around this time, or knows anything about this, to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 52 of 16/11/21.”

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/