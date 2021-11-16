Police warn of cold callers

POLICE are asking householders to check the credentials of unknown callers to their door.

Chief Superintendent Gerry McGrath explains: “Most callers are genuine however a small number of criminals take advantage of vulnerable people on their doorstep. Criminals will sometimes pose as staff from utility companies to gain access to your home or your details. Genuine staff will always carry clear identification and be happy to show it to you.

“We want to encourage people to report incidents where cold calling is witnessed or experienced. Police will take an active role in exploring the legitimacy or otherwise of such cold-callers. We are particularly interested in instances where people are approached at their home addresses by callers pertaining to be from utility services or companies. We should state that whilst not all cold-callers are disingenuous some may have sinister motives for their calling.

“Consider this, has the caller been to your neighbours’ addresses as well as yours? Has he caller shown a formal identification card? If the answer is ‘no’ to both these questions it might be likely that the caller is not legitimate.

“Do not grant access to anyone until your certain they are who they say they are. If you are in any doubt about someone at your door ring police on 101 or in an emergency 999.”