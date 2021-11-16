ONE of Northern Ireland’s top theatre companies is finally getting a chance to roll out a multi-media project that was due to happen before Lockdown at the start of 2020.

Scenes from the Street is a c21 Theatre Company collaboration with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Wildbird Media from Scotland, Future Screens NI, Digital Catapult NI, and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

The aim of the project was to interact, via a digital format, with members of the Ballymena, Carrickfergus, and Larne communities. Participants were invited to take part, via the medium of Zoom, in recordings with c21 personnel including sound and video designers.

Using the theme of Home, individuals were asked to express what their town meant to them. The resulting video content will then be projected, with sound, onto prominent buildings in the relevant towns.

The installations will be featured in all three towns to coincide with the 2021 Christmas lights switch on events.

Thursday 18 November 5.30pm – 8.30pm Ballymena Wellington Street Gap site

Friday 19 November 5.30pm – 8.30pm Larne Gap site on corner of Quay Street and Main Street

Saturday 20 November 4.30pm – 7.30pm Carrickfergus Inside court yard area between Civic Centre and Town Hall