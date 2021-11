AUSTIN Currie has been remembered for his “fearless, immense courage” and as a giant of the civil rights movement.

A service was held at St Malachy’s Church in his native Edendork on Saturday for the former SDLP and Fein Gael politician, following a ceremony in Co Kildare on Friday.

His daughter Estelle described her father as “a force for change”.



Tributes in this week's Courier.

