DUP seeking re-run of Dunluce Centre vote

THE DUP is seeking to overturn the council's “foolish” decision to block the sale of Portrush’s Dunluce Centre.

Two weeks ago elected members voted by the narrowest of margins to reject a £1.25m offer for the vacant family entertainment centre from a Donegal-based businessman.

The decision followed a concerted social media and lobbying campaign by local residents opposed to the sale.

A majority of DUP members favoured the sell off and over the weekend the party accused councillors who'd blocked it of engaging in cheap publicity stunts.

“Instead of grabbing this opportunity with open arms, some councillors, including those in the Ulster Unionist Party who had agreed to the sale, seem to be spooked by social media comments and, in a panic, they now want to go back to the drawing board in the vague hope that something better might emerge,” said the DUP statement.

For more, see this week's edition of the Chronicle.