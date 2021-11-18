Shotgun and ammunition found in Ahoghill field

DETECTIVES in Mid and East Antrim are making further enquiries following the discovery of a shotgun and ammunition in a field in the area of the Ballybeg Road in Ahoghill on Wednesday afternoon (November 17th).

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1288 17/11/21.

