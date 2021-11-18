Shotgun and ammunition found in Ahoghill field

Shauna Loughran

Reporter:

Shauna Loughran

DETECTIVES in Mid and East Antrim are making further enquiries following the discovery of a shotgun and ammunition in a field in the area of the Ballybeg Road in Ahoghill on Wednesday afternoon (November 17th).

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1288 17/11/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

