Solar panels stolen from speed indication device at Slaght Road

Shauna Loughran

Shauna Loughran

POLICE are appealing for information following the theft of solar panels from a speed indication device on Slaght Road, Ballymena.

This has occurred sometime within the last few days.

As you will be aware these speed indication devices are there to make people aware of their speed and to try and keep out communities safer, reducing the numbers of people killed or seriously injured on our roads.

It is sad to think people are damaging them, unfortunately this one will now have to be removed.

If you have any information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 640 18/11/21 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

