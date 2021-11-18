Underground cannabis factory uncovered in South Armagh

Police in South Armagh discovered an underground cannabis factory and arrested two men yesterday (Wednesday 17th November).

Inspector Corner said: “Shortly before 2:15pm, officers from Slieve Gullion South Neighbourhood Team conducted a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in the Seafin Road area of Killeavy.

A quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £36,000 along with criminal assets believed to be valued over £20,000 were recovered and taken away for further examination.

“Two men aged 45 and 39 years old were arrested on suspicion of various drugs related offences. They were released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“We are dedicated to tackling organised crime and the supply of illegal drugs in South Armagh and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause.

“Our investigation into this sophisticated operation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the Police on non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1007 17/11/21. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”