Dungannon Enterprise Centre celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Thursday 18 November 2021 8:00
Dungannon Enterprise Centre has celebrated its 30th anniversary.The Oaks Road Centre officially opened in 1991.
Read the story of how it all started in this week's Courier.
