Mid-Ulster Drumming Association annual dinner

Thursday 18 November 2021 9:00
Mid-Ulster Drumming Association, which hosts Lambeg contests throughout the area, recently held its annual dinner in Cookstown.
Two pages of photos of guests in this week's issue.
Click here for Digital ePaper
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Coleraine up to second in league after Larne win
Covid-19 - Fri 20th November Figures
Final heartbreak for Lewis Dougherty at NI Pool Championships
Glen face tough opener in Ulster
Dalriada Under 16s rugby team into final
Aghadowey Oval race meeting on Saturday night is postponed
Derek Paton crowned Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion
Bannsiders face trip to Glentoran
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Seamus Heffron.
Lyndon Kane celebrates his goal from the spot which made it 3-1.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130