Council launches Disability Awareness Week 2021

INTERNATIONAL Day of People with Disabilities has been celebrated across the world on December 3 every year since 1992, and this year Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is working in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council to deliver a week-long programme of activities running from Friday, November 26 to Friday, December 3 to mark the day.

The programme which has been funded by the Public Health Agency, has attracted the support of a wide range of organisations through the facilitation of information sessions and delivery of workshops.

Launching the Programme, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Errol Thompson said: “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to working in partnership with other key stakeholders to improve the quality of life of all the people of the district, and as chair of the council, I am delighted to launch this year’s programme of activities to celebrate DisAbility Awareness Week and International Day of People with Disabilities.

"We are grateful once again for the funding provided by the Public Health Agency to enable us to run such an extensive and varied programme and we are delighted to be collaborating with our colleagues in Derry City and Strabane District Council and with a host of partner organisations to deliver this comprehensive and inclusive programme.

"I would encourage as many people as possible to join the events, there really is something for everyone.”

Fiona Teague, head of Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement (West), Public Health Agency said: “The Public Health Agency is delighted to support Disability Awareness Week through the innovation of Access Inclusion at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. The varied programme will engage and showcase the excellent work going on within the district council area, highlighting the importance of access inclusion to health improvement programmes.

"This is a welcomed opportunity to remain connected and learn more as to how we can all contribute to making services, programmes and the physical environment more inclusive and accessible for those with disabilities, promoting improvement in both physical and mental health.”

This overarching theme of International Day of People with Disabilities 2021 is ‘Access All Areas’ and each day, the programme will embrace a range of topics including health and wellbeing; family and friends; sustainability; social enterprise; recreation and creativity. Throughout the week there will be a series of training sessions, information sessions and workshops examining each of the topics, raising awareness and highlighting good practice locally.

Sessions will take place either physically or virtually and are open to all individuals or organisations who wish to attend. The virtual creative workshops will provide a pre-recorded video and material pack to allow participants the flexibility to create a craft item at a time that suits them best.

To register your interest for any of the events, please contact Matthew Nevin, Finbar Maguire or Melissa Little by telephoning 0300 303 1333, textphone 028 8225 6216 or emailing disability@fermanaghomagh.com

A full programme, including all the guest speakers, is available online at www.fermanaghomagh.com or on request by contacting the Council using the details above.