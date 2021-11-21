Police investigate 'disgusting' theft of wreaths from grave on Remembrance Sunday

A LOCAL man said has said he is "disgusted" after wreaths were stolen from his sister's grave on Remembrance Sunday.

Police are currently investigating the incident which took place at Fintona Cemetary, Fintona Road on Sunday.

The incident saw the theft of wreaths from the grave of William Crawford's sister, Heather, who passed away in June of this year.

It is the second time wreaths have been stolen from the grave, with the first incident taking place in July.

William said it was an "awful shock" to find the items had been stolen on Remembrance Sunday, which is a time where loved ones often reflect and remember their deceased relatives.

"It is unbelievable that wreaths have been stolen from my sisters grave," he said. "It was an awful shock to go on Remembrance Sunday to find they had been stolen again.

"It's simply unbelievable that she still can't rest in peace and that people feel the need to steal flowers from her grave.

"To the person that has stolen them, I would like to know how you sleep at night. Is this the kind of thing you have to do to make yourself happy? It is disgusting behaviour in this day and age."

'Theft'

West Tyrone MLA, Tom Buchanan, condemned the theft of the wreaths, and said people's relatives should be able to rest in peace.

"I am saddened to learn of this incident, and it is no doubt devastating for the family that have suffered such a loss. In short, interfering with a graveyard and the graves of peoples loved ones is totally disgusting.

"It's deplorable that anyone would stoop to that level. A grave is a sacred place for families, and a place of remembrance for them. This incident is totally devastating for the family.

"I commend the police for the action they have taken, and their ongoing investigation. I unreservedly condemn those that have carried this out. I just don't get the mentality of these people, and what goes through their mind when they are committing these acts.

"I urge anyone who has any information at all that may be of assistance to police to make contact with officers immediately."

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101 quoting, reference 906 of 14/11/21.