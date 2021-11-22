Cuan Mhuire (St Consilios) Fundraising 'Bucket Collection' this Saturday in Camlough

CUAN Mhuire (Sr Consilios) will be holding their annual ‘Bucket Collection’ in Camlough village this Saturday (27th November) from 9am to 3pm. All monies raised will help Cuan Mhuire, founded by Sr Consilio in 1966 continue deliver its life saving and life changing services.

The local ‘Friends of Cuan Mhuire’ Group are once again organising the fundraising collection and local man Roy Mac Donaill a member of the ‘Friends’ Group and a volunteer worker in the Cuan Mhuire Addiction Support Centre Newry commenting on the event said,

“Cuan Mhuire is Ireland largest voluntary provider of support and treatment for individuals suffering from addiction and other related issues.

We the local "Friends of Cuan Mhuire " will be collecting in Camlough village this Saturday. I know that Cuan Mhuire couldn't continue their work without the wonderful generosity of families, community and individuals. Sr Consilio and all involved with Cuan Mhuire really appreciate the support".

Kerry born nun Sr Consilio has over the past number of years been been working to develop a new support network "Friends of Cuan Mhuire" for those struggling to recover from addiction issues and also to help, advise and signpost those seeking advice.

Sr Consilio speaking about the initiative said,

“When people finish a program, they often feel out of place for a time, and so for that period, they need support, a place to call into and meet each other. If you had a support group, with a number of people who are already out there and doing well who could provide camaraderie, friendship and fellowship — that would be important also for the families because they worry that their family member will go back to the addiction again. But if they have help and support in their town, families can get support and help from people who are well and get them to talk to the person they are worrying about”.

“Friends of Cuan Mhuire’ is being established in towns across Ireland, for people in recovery and their families. People are helped find their feet in the early, and sometimes difficult, days of recovery and as Sr Consillio explains the groups are “somewhere to go, someone to talk to, friends to rely on and a welcome whenever you call by.”

Local Camlough man Pat McGinn speaking about the vision of Sr Consilio and the work of "Friends of Cuan Mhuire commented:

"Sr Consilio sees the establishment of a network of "Friends of Cuan Mhuire" rooted in communities as essential to not only the tackling of addiction and the sustainability of recovery for addicts and their families but also to the general health and well being of our communities.

The mission statement for our Friends Groups is simple but essential, it states, “We are ordinary people who come together to support and help each other on our journey of recovery‬. We feel privileged to be there to accompany and encourage each other‬.

We reach out a helping hand to anybody needing support and if required we guide them to whoever or wherever there is help available‬”.

If we adhere to these guiding principles set out by Sr Consilio herself, I have no doubt that the "Friends of Cuan Mhuire" will have positive influences wherever they exist".

Pat concluded,

‘Since its formation in 1966 by Sister Consilio, Cuan Mhuire has treated over 75,000 people. Its main objective is the rehabilitation of persons suffering from alcohol, drug and gambling addictions. At any one time, Cuan Mhuire has 600 people in treatment through its five centres, one which is based in Newry, throughout the country.

Cuan Mhuire and Sr Consilio greatly appreciate the support that the people of this area have given over the years. Our collection is this Saturday the 27th November commencing at 9am”.