Port on Point for Second Annual Community Christmas Fund

This week Warrenpoint Port launched its second annual Community Christmas Fund to support local causes. The fund has already raised more than £10,000 through the generosity of port users, agents, and customers.

Last year the fund aimed to spread festive cheer in the local community in the midst of the pandemic. This year, it is hoped that the fund will go to support local charities and organisations to improve the health, wellbeing, or environment of people, animals, or a location within a 15-mile radius of the Port.

David Holmes, CEO Warrenpoint Port said, “We are delighted to once again be hosting a community fund this Christmas. We are not through this pandemic yet and many people are still suffering the effects of Covid-19.

“We hope that as many organisations as possible will apply for the funding and that we will be able to help as many causes as possible. Last year we were able to support 23 organisations, as diverse as playgroups, charities, sporting organisations and community groups.

“We cannot host a fund like this without the generous support of our Port stakeholders. We would particularly like to thank those who have contributed into the fund to date including Seatruck, Cronus Logistics, Nippon Gases, ReGen, Carlingford Lough Commission, Seaforde Metals, Point Shipping, Mannok Holdings, Barry Haulage, King Communication and members of our own team.”

David Holmes continued, “It has been a difficult year for many people. Our team has gone above and beyond as frontline workers in a particularly busy year for the Port. We are delighted that we have an opportunity to give back to the community where most of our team live. If we can even make a small difference to the organisations trying to improve our health, wellbeing, and environment locally, we will be delighted.”

Applications for the Community Fund are now open via warrenpointport.com . The Fund will close on Friday 10th December with the announcement of recipients made during the week commencing 13th December 2021. To apply you must complete the short application form outlining how much your organisation would like to apply for up to £500, (although projects over this amount will be considered); and how your project will help to improve the health, wellbeing, or environment of people, animals, or a location within a 15-mile radius of the Port. All funds must be utilised by 31st January 2022.

If you do not have access to online to apply, you can call 028 41773381 for a paper application form.