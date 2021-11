Police are appealing for information regarding multiple assaults within the vicinity of Albert Place, Ballymena which took place last month.

Two males aged 15 and 17 were assaulted by a group of unknown males around 4PM on Monday 11th October 2021.

If you were in the area at the time and have any information that may assist Police with their investigation, please contact 101 and quote serial number 2054 of 11th October 2021.