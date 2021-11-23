All systems go for 'Jingle All The Way Day' in Ballymena

‘JINGLE All The Way’, a fund raiser for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, is back - and takes to the streets of Ballymena this Saturday, November 27!

As well as raising money for the very cause the day also raises awareness in the community about the only Children’s Hospice in Northern Ireland.

On Saturday Harmony Hub in the town will be alive with music and fun.

“And we need your support now more than ever,” said Ballymena Support Group member Muriel Barr.

With the support of Ballymena BID the Ballymena Support Group have assembled School Choirs, Ballymena Chamber Orchestra and continuous music provided by DJ Roy Bell to lift spirits.

Children, of all ages, can meet Christmas Characters such as Miss Icicle, Riley Elf, Holly Nollaig together with volunteers from Emerald Garrison with a selection of well known heroes.

The Santa Bus, a firm favourite of the Jingle Day returns once again supplied by CitySightseeing Belfast.

It will tour the town from its ‘bus stop’ on Broadway Avenue from 11am to 4pm.

Jump aboard for a free trip around the town and meet the man himself - Mr. Santa Claus!

‘Follow Coffee’ are providing a nip of coffee free, outside the former Bank of Ireland, to warm you as you enjoy the entertainment.

The Ballymena Support Group thank the management of the Tower Centre who have granted them space to hold a pop up shop inside the Greenvale Street entrance on (November 20) and Saturday, November 27, from 10 am to 4 pm to sell Christmas Cards for Northern Ireland Hospice.

FAIR

“This would normally be a part of our Annual Christmas Fair which is being held online this year (see Ballymena NI Hospice Christmas Fair 2021).” outlined Muriel Barr.

“We plan to be back with this amazing start to Christmas at Tullyglass House Hotel in 2022.”

The organisers are also very grateful to both the management at the Tower Centre and Fairhill Shopping Centre for permission to collect at the locations on Saturday, November 27.

And thanks go to the Mid and East Antrim Council and staff for their support.

Last year due to Covid restrictions the Jingle All The Way Community Awareness Day had to be postponed.

But the Ballymena NI Support Group and local supporters continued to raise funds with innovation and a new vision of fundraising which raised £108k in 2020/21!

This financial year, in addition to traditional fundraising, they held two new outdoor events - the Family Fun Day at Eaton Park supported by Ballymena Rugby Football Club and the Golf Event at Galgorm Castle Golf Club, organised by Ballymena Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which were very successful.

* If you, your School, business, sports club, youth organisation or group would like to organise fundraising for our Jingle All the Way here are some of the Ways you can:

* Take a Jingle Box which raised £37 which can provide an hour of care;

* Have a Jingle Jumper Day;

* Jingle your Way in the Jingle 5k/10k or

* Christmas Raffle

For further details contact: Muriel Barr (0792155838)

Why should I support NI Children’s Hospice

With only partial government funding Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice continues to provide specialist respite, symptom control and end of life care to over 370 infants, children and young people living with life-limiting illness and also support for their families through the most difficult time of their lives. Throughout the Pandemic the need for our services has increased and more than ever every penny counts.