Antrim says 'Good Morning, Vietnam' with opening of new cafe at Castle Mall

CASTLE Mall is saying ‘Good Morning Vietnam’ as a new Vietnamese-style café opens its doors.

Bringing a unique taste of Southeast Asia to Antrim town, Banh Boy Antrim will of offer diners a Northern Irish spin on the traditional banh mi, using local suppliers to create a hearty baguette filled with savoury and fresh flavours.

Also on the menu will be some brunch favourites and salad bowls, as well as a full list of vegetarian and vegan options.

Vietnamese coffee promises to become a firm favourite with local residents, many of whom got to enjoy a taste of the sweet treat free of charge on the first day of opening on Friday November 19.

The 28-seater café is located on the ground floor of the shopping mall opposite Poundland and is the latest concept from restauranteur Gerard McQuillan.

With a relaxed dining atmosphere, Banh Boy Antrim will be the first food offering to open in the centre since the Covid pandemic and marks a step forward as shoppers return with confidence.

Known for his flair and ability to fuse street food with fine dining, Gerard McQuillan has a proven track record of transforming spaces into cutting edge restaurants and cafés.

Mr. McQuillan has said Banh Boy will provide a fun environment for people to dine and add a cosmopolitan dimension to Antrim town.

“What makes Banh Boy Antrim unique is that we’re putting our own spin on the sandwiches and visitors can expect to see local favourites on the menu in a totally new and creative way.” he said.

“We are excited to begin this venture and believe we can add to what is already a thriving local café culture in the town with our mix of hot drinks, food to go and eat-in options.”

Pamela Minford, Centre Manager at Castle Mall added: “Banh Boy Antrim is the first in what we hope will be a series of exciting announcements for Castle Mall and marks a new era of significant transformation for the centre.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer food and drink once again to our customers and wish to extend a warm welcome to Gerard and the team as they officially open their doors.”

Follow banhboy_ni on Instagram to see the full menu and for all the latest news from Castle Mall, check out the centre’s facebook page.