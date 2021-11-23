Coleman's to host an Elf Day as part of the Alzheimer's Society's series of festive fundraising events

COLEMAN’S Garden Centre in Templepatrick is hosting an Elf day to raise funds for The Alzheimer’s Society next month.

The charity operates The Cabin facility in Antrim, which caters for people with dementia and their families

Coleman’s plans to raffle an elf-inspired cake and spread lots of festive cheer in the run up to Christmas, while also raising awareness.

The event, which is the repeat of a similar fundraiser in 2019, takes place on December 3.

Whether you like dressing up or prefer a sing-song, want to get out and about or prefer to stay at home, Alzheimer’s Society have a host of events and fundraising opportunities for everyone.

You can host your own Elf Day on Friday 3 December, or any time that month, any way you like to keep you jingling all the way to Christmas.

You could hold a best dressed competition with your family, friends, or colleagues, host a festive games night or bake sale or even organise an Elf Day at your school.

And if you're stuck for costume ideas, Alzheimer’s Society's online shop has plenty of elfish garments and gifts available to buy at shop.alzheimers.org.uk

The charity’s Carols at Christmas celebration on Wednesday 15 December at 7.45pm is the perfect way to get into the festive spirit - as well as singing your heart out alongside a Gospel choir, Britain’s Got Talent Semi-finalists Shalom Chorale, singer-songwriter Bea Anderson and The Voice contestants Classical Reflection to your favourite carols, celebrity readings and musical performances will bring a sprinkling of festive cheer to proceedings.

This year the society is also pleased to announce columnist, author, broadcaster and restaurant critic, Grace Dent as host for the evening.

A spokesperson said: “It’s never been more important to unite against dementia.

“We know that everything opening up across the UK is going to be harder for people with dementia and their families, with many deteriorating over the pandemic due to social isolation and lack of routine.

“The road to recovery for them will be long and Alzheimer’s Society is needed more than ever.

“Money raised will go towards Alzheimer’s Society support services, which have been used over 5.5 million times since March 2020. With your help, we can make sure that no one is facing dementia alone.”

So, join in the fun this festive period and help people affected by dementia too.

For tickets or to get your fundraising pack, go to alzheimers.org.uk for more information.

