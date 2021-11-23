Sophie to sing at Late Late Toy Show

By Daniel Hill

SOARING star Sophie Lennon’s blossoming musical career is set to hit new heights as the Newry schoolgirl has been listed to appear on RTE’S Late Toy show alongside host Ryan Tubridy.

The show, which has been one of RTE’s most popular productions for several years running , is a Christmas version of the regular Late Late Toy Show which showcases all of the most popular toys and gadgets of the year for Santa to bring the kids at Christmas.

Sophie, who is a first-year student at Sacred Heart Grammar school Newry is due to sing both the opening and closing songs of the show alongside the show's host and choir.

When asked as to how being listed to perform both the opening and closing ballads made her feel, Sophie responded that she was “extremely grateful to have been given so many opportunities to perform.”

“I am going to sing both the opening and closing songs on the Late Late Toy Show that is going to be broadcast on RTE. I am going to be singing with Ryan Tubridy and the choir and then also singing solo. I know what songs I am going to sing but I cannot say what they will be until the show is broadcast on Friday the 26th of November.

“I started rehearsing for the Late, Late Toy Show about three weeks ago. I am travelling up and Down to Dublin every weekend to rehearse. Although the rehearsing is fairly intensive it doesn't tire me out because I absolutely love what it is I do. I am really grateful having all of these opportunities to sing and perform as it is one thing that I absolutely love doing.”

In addition to performing both the opening and closing Ballads on the Late Late Toy show at the end of November, Sophie has also been cast in another West End Christmas play, an experience that the young star is already very familiar with having only recently performed on stage in another West End production called Children of Eden. This is an experience that Sophie has described as “an absolute dream come true.”

"I also just finished last month performing on the West End in a play called Children of Eden. Singing in a West End in play was an absolute dream come true.

“I love the whole feeling and buzz of being on stage and singing with everyone. I have also been cast in a new role for a Christmas musical on the West End so I am looking forward to it as well. I will also be switiching on the Christmas lights in Warrenpoint on the 27th of November, the Day after the Toy Show. I will be singing about four of five songs, mainly Christmas songs.

Proud

Sophie's mother Theresa reiterated her daughter's sentiment of having been selected to sing on the Late Late Toy Show as being an absolute dream come true stating that “as her mother (she) is so proud of what her daughter has accomplished.”

“As a mother I am so proud of what my daughter has accomplished. She is so talented and excels at anything she tries her hand at. Every Christmas we sit down as a family to watch the Late Late Toy Show in our pyjamas. Little did we know last year that Sophie would be singing both the opening and closing ballads on the show. It is a dream come true for her.”