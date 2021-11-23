Western Trust to hold Big Jab Weekend for youths

THE Western Trust will be supporting the regional Big Jab Weekend for 12-17 year-olds on Saturday and Sunday by opening up three vaccination hubs to those seeking a first dose jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

These are not walk-in clinics, and all slots must be booked in advance.

The clinics will take place from 9am until 4.30pm next Saturday and Sunday at the following locations: Key Workers Accommodation, South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen - Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm; Old School Canteen, Tyrone & Fermanagh Hospital, Omagh - Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm

Booking for these clinics is now open at COVID-19.hscni.net/

get-vaccinated. Slots are limited and are expected to fill up quickly.

These clinics are for first dose vaccinations only. Vaccine doses to those under 18 years should be administered a minimum of 12 weeks after the onset of symptoms or testing positive for COVID.

These additional clinics are intended to complement the extensive schools vaccination programme which is currently active across the Western Trust.

Further opportunities for vaccination outside of school, including walk-ins, will be available from Wednesday, December 1 at alternative centres. Please follow the Western Trust social channels and website for further information.

For further information on the 12 to 15 years old vaccine programme, please see: hscni.net

Garrett Martin, Western Trust lead for the COVID-19 vaccination programme, said: “This Big Jab weekend is complementing our ongoing schools vaccination programme.

"It is an opportunity for 12-17 year olds who may have missed when the vaccination team visited their school or who wish to have a parent accompany them to their jab to come along to one of our three vaccination hubs.

"It is also an opportunity for young people or their parent/guardian to speak with our clinical staff if they have any concerns.

"We would encourage all young people aged between 12 and 17 years old to get their COVID-19 vaccination as this virus is still very much prevalent in our communities, including our schools and this is the best way for them to protect themselves, family members and friends over the Winter months.

"The National Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recently changed its guidance to advise that under-18s should not get their Covid-19 vaccine until 12 weeks following a positive test, or displaying of COVID symptoms (the previous guidance was four weeks) which will have an impact on the time taken to complete our Schools Vaccination Programme.

"Therefore, it is extremely important that everyone plays their part in continuing to adhere to the public health messages by washing their hands, wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing were possible.

"Vaccination is without doubt saving lives. When we get immunised, we are protecting ourselves, protecting others and protecting the health service.

"It is the single biggest contribution people can make to getting normality back. It will help open doors to nights out, travel, music and sports events and to so many other things we have missed so much since the start of the pandemic.”

To find out about up to date information, including slot availability, opening times and information about our Mobile other Pop-Up Clinics you can visit the Trust Vaccination Webpage:

westerntrust.hscni.net

If you are planning to attend one of our Centres, Pop Up or Mobile Vaccination Clinics, please do not do so if you: Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever; Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 days; You have been advised to self-isolate.

Anyone attending is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their Health and Care Number (HCN) and ID if possible.