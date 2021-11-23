Huge fire at former Fleming Poultry site being treated as deliberate - police appeal for witnesses

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a fire at derelict premises on the Ballymena Road area of Ballymoney yesterday afternoon (Monday 22nd November).



A spokesperson said: "Shortly before 4:30pm, it was reported that a fire had started in an empty factory building in the area. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire is now under control. There were no reports of anyone inside the property during the incident.



"Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.



"Motorists are advised to avoid the Ballymena Road area, and those living nearby are asked to keep their doors and windows closed.



"We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1281 22/11/21. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."