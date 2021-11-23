Lucky to be alive after being “impaled” by a forklift truck

A farmer from Tyrone has said he is lucky to be alive after being “impaled” by a forklift truck last month.
Jonathan Willis, originally from Benburb, now lives in Cambridgeshire, England with his family.
Reported on BBC Good Morning Ulster, he was injured last October when he was unloading straw bales and his forklift truck rolled forward impaling him though his lower back and out through his abdomen.


