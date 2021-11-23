Tuesday 23 November 2021 9:40
This week's front & back pages
standard
Covid-19 - Tue 23rd November Figures
Coleraine up to second in league after Larne win
Final heartbreak for Lewis Dougherty at NI Pool Championships
Glen face tough opener in Ulster
Dalriada Under 16s rugby team into final
Aghadowey Oval race meeting on Saturday night is postponed
Derek Paton crowned Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion
Bannsiders face trip to Glentoran
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Lyndon Kane celebrates his goal from the spot which made it 3-1.
Seamus Heffron.
Portstewart teenager Patrick Kelly, handed a first start in the televised game against Larne on Friday.
