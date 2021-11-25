Festive season gets underway in Omagh with Christmas Lights Festival

THE festive season in the district officially got underway at the weekend with the launch of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s ‘Christmas Lights Festival’.

While there was no traditional switch on event to avoid a mass gathering given the ongoing Covid-19 health pandemic, a programme of festive entertainment was on offer throughout the afternoon in Enniskillen and Omagh town centres before the launch of the ‘Christmas Lights Festival’ with the lighting up of the towns’ traditional Christmas illuminations and the commencement of the Christmas lights shows.

Christmas light shows featuring custom light displays and projections transform the facades of the Intec Centre, Enniskillen and Omagh Courthouse each evening from 6pm-11pm with a show running three times per hour until January 5 2022.

Other buildings and areas in both town centres are also illuminated with creative light displays.

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Errol Thompson said: “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to delivering a wonderful Christmas experience for residents of and visitors to the district.

"The ‘Christmas Light’s Festival’ provides an extended programme of festive entertainment in the run up to Christmas to ensure our towns and villages are welcoming, seasonal and social places that encourage people to visit safely and support local businesses and the revitalisation of town centres.

"This extended programme will ensure people have plenty of time to visit town centres to soak up the festive atmosphere and enjoy the Christmas light shows over the coming weeks.”

Christmas light displays will also feature in Carrickmore, Dromore, Fintona, Irvinestown and Lisnaskea when the towns light up for Christmas.

Festive entertainment will also be on offer in Enniskillen and Omagh town centres on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons starting this weekend.

Friday night’s “Live Local ‘n Late” programme with local musicians will also run from Friday, November 26 until Friday, December 17 while the popular “Live and Local at Lunchtime” will run from Saturday, November 27 through until Saturday, December 18.

A range of festive events and activity are also taking part at a number of the council’s venues including The Ardhowen, Enniskillen Castle, Marble Arch Caves and Strule Arts Centre. For further information and booking please contact the venue directly or visit the venue website.

The council is also sponsoring local events as part of its ‘Christmas Lights Festival’ including the Winter Wonderland at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh which will run from December 3 to January 2 2022 and the Share Village on Ice experience at the Share Village, Lisnaskea which is now open and will run until December 19.

For further information on the ‘Christmas Lights Festival’ please follow the council’s social media channels @fermanaghomagh, visit the Council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com or telephone 0300 303 1777 (calls charged at local rate).