No Irish street sign for Irish Street !

AN Irish language street sign will not be erected at Irish Street in Dungannon after a survey failed to return any responses, the local District Council has been told.

A report provided to committee members for their information showed that on July 8 this year, the request for an Irish language street sign for Irish Street was validated with surveys being issued to 22 residents of the street on August 31.

However, there were no replies from any of the residents for an Irish sign in Irish Street!



Full story in this week's Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper