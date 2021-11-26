Long-awaited Bracky Bridge to open just in time for Christmas!

IT APPEARS that long-awaited Bracky Bridge will be opened just in time for Christmas, according to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

The bridge on the Dreenan Road, which was totally destroyed in a freak flooding incident in 2017, has been reconstructed in recent months.

According to DfI, it is hoped the bridge will be fully operational by mid-December.

Concern had been voiced by the likes of Ulster Unionist councillor Bert Wilson in relation to the length of time it has taken for repairs to be carried out, with work to waterproof the bridge taking much longer than expected.

However, a DfI spokesperson said the bridge is now "substantially complete", with the bridge to be opened in mid-December.

A DfI spokesperson said: “Works to replace the structure are substantially complete.

"Work to waterproof the bridge, which had previously been causing delay, has now been completed which should now enable the service diversions and carriageway surfacing to progress uninterrupted.

"The road at Bracky Bridge remains closed to traffic to facilitate this remaining work but it is hoped the bridge will be open in mid-December."