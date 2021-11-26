Your help needed to make a difference this Christmas

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason has launched a Christmas Appeal to provide food and essential non-food items products to residents who are most in need this Christmas.

For many of us, Christmas is a magical time, however for other more vulnerable families across our district it can often cause added financial pressure and stress. With your help this year we hope to offer crucial support to those most in need during the festive period. One small donation could bring some much-needed Christmas cheer to children and families within our local community.

Impossible choices

At the launch of the Council’s Christmas Appeal, Newry, Mourne and Down District Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “As we approach Christmas, many in our district face a combination of factors that will cause serious hardship for them. Some families will be faced with impossible choices — the choice of heating their home or putting presents under the tree, or the choice of buying Christmas dinner or new clothes for their children.

“Foodbanks located in our district work tirelessly all year round, always going the extra mile to help struggling families and individuals by providing food parcels and practical support to those most in need. To help even more families this year, I am appealing to the generosity of our residents and businesses to help us make a difference by donating. Seven donation points are available across our district.”

Donation points will be open from Monday 21 November to Friday 10 December for food, toiletries, and hygiene products. The locations are as follows:

Council offices in Newry and Downpatrick: Castlewellan Community Centre; Ballynahinch Market House; Crossmaglen Community Centre; Kilkeel Leisure Centre and Newcastle Centre.

Councillor Mason continued, “I know the compassion and generosity of our residents across Newry, Mourne and Down will come to the fore in helping to support this appeal to ensure every family can enjoy the magic of Christmas.”