Country stars bound for Strule Arts Centre for festive extravaganza!

BACK by popular demand, 'A Christmas Country With the Stars' makes a welcome return to the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh on Friday, December 3, with a fabulous night in store!

The stellar line-up, which wouldn't look out of place in Nashville, will include the smooth voice of the legendary Ray Lynam, the gentle giant of country music from Longford, Mick Flavin, the young sensation Owen Mac, the popular Joe Moore, and the energetic Curtis Magee.

Each will perform trademark hit songs with a festive flavour in the company of Irelands top backing band, Keltic Storm, making this a show you wont want to miss.

Of the upcoming extravaganza, show promoter, James McGarrity, said: "It's great to be back out playing to live audiences after an 18 month lay-off with the pandemic. There is always great support for these type of shows in Omagh and we look forward to returning next week".

Tickets for the show are now on sale from the Strule Box office on 02882247831 or on-line at www.struleartscentre.co.uk.

On Friday, December 3, for all Country Roads are Omagh bound for the country show of the year!