A LOCAL councillor has welcomed illuminated road signs that have been placed approaching an accident blackspot on the Gillygooley Road, but has called on the Department to ensure they are only a "temporary measure".

In recent months, calls have been made to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to address the surface on a stretch of the Gillygooley Road, which according to one local resident, is "like a skating rink" in wet weather.

The road has been the scene of a number of road traffic collisions since July, and as a result, DfI have placed large illuminated signs on either side of the problematic bend in an effort to slow down motorists.

The Tyrone Constitution understands that in the new year, the road is due for resurfacing - however, with cold weather forecast in coming weeks, fears have been expressed about further accidents in the interim.

Mark Buchanan, of the DUP, said that while the new signs are positive, it dosen't address the problem of the existing surface. He has called on the Department to ensure the road is repaired as soon as possible.

"The signs aren't going to cure the problem," he said. "The problem is with the surface condition, and as a result, we have seen a number of frightening accidents in recent times.

"The signs must only be a temporary measure to slow down motorists. The root cause needs to be sorted out as soon as possible, because we do fear there would be more accidents.

"I have had positive correspondence and confirmation of work to be completed soon. I call on the department to work to have the road repaired as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Gillygooley Road resident, Harold Moore, who has been pressing for essential repairs to the Road, welcomed the placing of illuminated signs, and the Department's commitments to resurface the road in coming months.

"There's no doubt that the two illuminated signs are a positive development and are to be welcomed. Traffic does appear to have slowed. However, the condition of the road has not changed and surface is badly compromised. There simply is no grip on the surface," he said.

"DfI have confirmed it will be resurfaced in the new year, and this is very much welcomed. However, I am worried that in the interim period there could be further accidents. I feel the road could be re-screened as a measure provide some traction for motorists over the winter months."

In relation to traffic calming measures on the Gillygooley Road, a Departmental spokesperson said: “In addition to the “slippery road” signs the Department has placed illuminated variable message signs on both approaches to the affected section of the Gillygooley Road to advise motorists."

At the time of going to press, the Department had not confirmed when the planned resurfacing of the Gillygooley Road will take place.