Sister of late Beragh teenager raises £3,500 for Aware NI in his memory

ALMOST £3,500 has been raised for a mental health charity in memory of a Beragh teenager who died suddenly earlier this month.

Jane McFarland marked her 22nd birthday last week and in doing so, has raised a total of £3,489 for AWARE NI as a mark of respect for her brother Richard.

Richard, of Rectory Avenue, sadly passed away on November 11 aged just 18.

"It was my birthday on November 17 and as Facebook gives you the option to raise money for the occasion I wanted to raise money for AWARE NI considering the circumstances," said Jane.

"It's a great cause. I would do anything to stop any other family from going through the same situation as us.

"I don't want anyone to think they can't talk to someone or feel there's no one there to help."

In response to the fundraiser, a spokesperson from AWARE NI said: "Jane, we are so sorry to hear of the loss of your younger brother. Please accept our deepest condolences and our heartfelt thanks for choosing to raise awareness and funds for mental health services at this very difficult time."

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can find the link on Jane's Facebook profile: www.facebook.com/jane.mcfarland.9469