Tribute to former Councillor Sean Doran

GLOWING tributes have been paid to former Councillor Sean Doran.

He had seved local Government for over 10 years, first as a Councillor for the former Newry Mourne and Mourne District before it became Newry, Mourne and Down Council in 2015.

Mr Doran, a father of two, passed away on Friday.

In a tribute, the NMD Council said Mr Doran was a dedicated public servant who was a passionate advoctae for the people within the Mournes District Electoral Area for which he represented , and across the District Council.

On hearing of his passing, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “I am profoundly sorry to hear of the death of my friend and colleague, Councillor Sean Doran. My condolences go out to his two sons, Neill and Ruairí, his mother Teresa and sister Mary, and to his wider family circle at this very difficult time. He will be a great loss to the Council and his constituents, for which he always went the extra mile. His work ethic and integrity were inspiring, and he will be remembered for the contribution he made to this place.

“As a mark of respect, I have opened an Online Book of Condolence for the residents of Newry, Mourne and Down to extend their sympathies to the family of Councillor Doran. The Book of Condolence will be available on the Council’s website until Thursday 6 December 2021 -https://www.newrymournedown.org/book-of-condolence-for-sean-doran.”

During his time as councillor, he worked tirelessly to ensure the delivery of many important campaigns and projects for his constituents, including numerous community centres, sports facilities and playing fields.

A previous member of Mourne Heritage Trust, he was passionate about conservation matters. He was also dedicated to the economic and wellbeing of his community and had been a non-executive member of the Warrenpoint Harbour Authority from 2015-2020 and sat on the Newry, Mourne and Down PCSP board for 6 years. He was a respected man with huge civic pride, these will remain as a fitting legacy to him and his hard work.

His passing is mourned throughout the area where he will long be remembered.

Beloved husband of the late Carmel, Sean was the father of Neill and Ruairi.

Son of Theresa and the late Henry, he weas loving brother of Mary and the late Anne and Martin.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 12 noon in St Colman’s Church, Massforth.

Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery..