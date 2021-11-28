'Be Active for Life' exercise classes

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council has now launched a new ‘Be Active for Life’ class activity programme in leisure centres across the district.

Building on the success of the Council’s ‘Get Active this Summer’ sports activity programme, the new ‘Be Active for Life’ programme offers a wide selection of exercise classes ranging from walking groups, low intensity interval training (LIIT), chair-based exercise, to Couch to 5ks, yoga, water aerobics, children’s sports sessions, and teen boot camps.

There are a variety of classes offered in Newry Leisure Centre, Downpatrick Leisure Centre, Kilkeel Leisure Centre, and Newcastle Leisure Centre. Each class costs just £2 per session. To view the available classes in your area and book your session, simply download the Newry Mourne and Down Be Active app https://www.newrymournedown.org/be-active-app or alternatively, book your classes by calling your local leisure centre on 0330 137 4026.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “In my inaugural speech, I highlighted that one of my key priorities was to focus on a COVID-19 recovery plan within our community.

The pandemic has made us all appreciate the importance of our physical fitness and mental health and wellbeing.

The ‘Be Active for Life’ programme has been specifically designed to provide extra support to people who want to bring regular exercise back into their daily lives. The programme also focuses on supporting people as they return to socialising in larger groups, by building social time into some of the classes.

This initiative provides people with the opportunity to reengage and enjoy physical activity again which is a really positive step for the health and wellbeing of our community.”