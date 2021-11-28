Hybrid programme of events, workshops and performances planned for Disability Awareness Week

DERRY City and Strabane District Council are partnering with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to deliver a packed hybrid programme of events to celebrate Disability Awareness Week (DAW21) Friday, November 26 to Friday, December 3.

With funding from the Public Health Agency, the events aim to showcase and recognise the council area's commitment to access and inclusion through the arts and raise awareness of the needs of those with disabilities.

The celebration will showcase disability arts through various online portals and face to face events and includes visual art and animation, discussions and lunchtime talks, performances, interactive activities, training and showcases.

This will be the fifth annual celebration of the week which also includes International Day for People with Disabilities on Friday 3.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, will deliver a welcome and closing address as part of the comprehensive events listing.

"International Celebration of Persons with Disabilities Week aims to bring together and support people with disability in our community and promote health and wellbeing through the arts,” he explained.

“As we cautiously move out of lockdown, we are delighted to introduce some face to face events that will comply with COVID restrictions and regulations and also ensure that we have a full online programme of activity.

"As a council we are committed to ensuring this issue is at the forefront of all that we do so that we promote and facilitate equal opportunity for all and promote awareness of health inequalities within the pan-disability community.

“I would encourage the public to access the programme and get involved in the events to play your role in shaping the future of the sector locally.”

Fiona Teague, head of Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement (West), Public Health Agency, added: “The Public Health Agency is delighted to support Disability Awareness Week through the innovation of Access Inclusion at Derry City and Strabane District Council.

"This is a welcomed opportunity to remain connected, promote improvement in physical and mental health and celebrate the arts.”

Catriona Doherty, access and inclusion officer at council, said “We are delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate and highlight disability arts and awareness of health inequalities within the pan disability community. Arts and culture activity have a wide range of health benefits for people with disabilities and these events are an ideal way to discuss and maximise those with our council area.”

Frank Nelis, from Stage Beyond, who will take part in DAW21 said “To anyone who has a disability, I would say don’t hold yourself back, there is something for everyone at places such as Stage Beyond.

“You can find your niche whether its acting, yoga, singing or dancing. There is no discrimination here - Stage Beyond never says no, we say when, where and how!”

This overarching theme of International Day of People with Disabilities 2021 is ‘Access All Areas’ and each day, the programme will embrace a range of topics including health and wellbeing; family and friends; sustainability; social enterprise; recreation and creativity.

Throughout the week there will be a series of training sessions, information sessions and workshops examining each of the topics, raising awareness and highlighting good practice locally.

A full programme for will be available soon at www.derrystrabane/DisabilityWeek

for more information, contact Caitriona.doherty@derrystrabane.com.