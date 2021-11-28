Omagh High School community to embark on '60 miles for 60 years' challenge

OMAGH High School staff and pupils are hoping to complete a '60 miles challenge' to mark the school's 60th anniversary.

Each person is going to complete this through a variety of physical activities where distance is covered, including walking, cycling or running.

The challenge has huge significance this year, as Omagh High School celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Pupils and staff will be collecting sponsorship to help raise funds for Alopecia UK and Alzheimer's Research UK. These are the two charities which Omagh High school will be supporting this year.

A spokesperson from the school said: "Good luck to all participants for for embarking on this challenge. what a great way to get active and celebrate our 60th anniversary!"

If you are a parent or guardian of have an affiliation with Omagh High School and would like to join in the challenge, please complete the reply slip that your child received in school or email the school for further information: info@omaghhigh.omagh.ni.sch.uk