Armed robbery at off-licence

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following the report of a robbery at an off-licence in Banbridge on Sunday .

It was reported that a man, armed with a knife, entered the premises at Peggy's Loaning at around 8:45pm on Sunday night, and ordered a female member of staff to open the till.

When the till was opened he took a sum of money from it and made off on foot in the direction of the Huntly Road. The member of staff was left badly shaken following the incident but was not physically harmed.

The man was described as being approximately 6' tall, of slim build and was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up, blue jeans, black and white trainers, black gloves and a balaclava covering his face.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1720 28/11/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.