Omicron variant: New travel restrictions for NI announced

HEALTH Minister Robin Swann has announced a tightening of restrictions for international travellers arriving into Northern Ireland.

The new restrictions come into force after the Omicron variant was found to be in both England and Scotland.

From Tuesday, anyone arriving into Northern Ireland from non-red list countries (excluding those arriving from the rest of the UK or Republic of Ireland), including those who are fully vaccinated, will now be required to self-isolate and take a PCR test before the end of day two.

All contacts with a suspected case of Omicron will have to isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status, amid concerns existing jabs will be less effective against the strain that is believed to spread rapidly.