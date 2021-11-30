Crumlin teen Caragh wins Irish Dancing World Championship for second time - and is now off to join Lord of the Dance tour

A CRUMLIN schoolgirl has been crowned World Irish Dancing champion for the second time running.

Caragh Hendron, who dances for Lawrenson Toal Academy, won the coveted world title in Killarney, in the first major championship to be held following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

The 18-year-old said to win the world title again was both ‘overwhelming and emotional’.

“To win the first time was an absolute dream but the second time was just so overwhelming as both my teachers were there to see it happen,” Caragh explained.

“To have them announced on stage with me was a very proud and emotional moment.”

As is with all sports throughout the pandemic, classes and training were limited but Caragh didn’t let that dampen her desire to keep focused on her goal to come out on top at the Worlds.

Caragh said: “Dance classes were limited during the pandemic so everything was done through Zoom.

“Our teachers were very much on board to keep us motivated and to keep our fitness up so it was all about challenging myself with learning new movements, trying new steps but also staying with the basics of dance and fitness.

“Also, through a screen was the only way to see and catch up with my dancing friends so I was always keen to log in and see how they were all getting on.”

Added to her success, only a few weeks before the World Championships, Caragh was notified that she had been successful in securing a place on Michael Flatley’s Lord of The Dance.

The world-renowned stage show celebrates its 25th year this year and Caragh will join the troops over 6,000 miles away in Taiwan.

“This is a dream come true for me to be chosen to perform in Lord of the Dance as my teacher also performed with them 1997-1999”, Caragh said.

“Many competitive dancers aspire to become a professional show dancer and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to fulfil one of my dreams.”

However, Caragh is not ready to hang up the shoes for the Feis just yet and has already started her training preparations for the next World Championships, which will be held in April 2022.

Speaking of Caragh’s outstanding achievements, her dance teacher, Arlene Toal, said: “Caragh is a great example to all dancers of someone who never gives up.

“She works extremely hard and has always believed in herself.

“She deserves all the success that has come her way with the pinnacle being crowned World Champion following what has been an incredibly difficult year for Irish dancers.”

Caragh will enjoy Christmas at home with her mum and dad, Tanya and Joe, before heading off on the Lord of the Dance tour in the New Year.