JobStart Scheme is out of this world!

ARMAGH Planetarium and Observatory has employed two local men as part of its team since August 2021, through the new JobStart Scheme.

Dylan Smith and Shea Agnew have been offered roles to gain valuable work experience opportunities and training, with both becoming employees on short term contracts.

JobStart is a new scheme run by the Department for Communities to help young people who are at risk of long-term unemployment, aged 16 to 24 years, get into the job market by gaining job opportunities.

Dylan is working with the team as a Social Media Assistant, creating content for the Planetarium’s social media channels and he will be employed for six months.

Shea is a Grounds Assistant supporting the team to keep the extensive grounds and garden areas tidy and welcoming. He will be employed for nine months.

Shea receives additional support in his job through Disability Action NI’s Workable (NI) programme, a beneficial resource that has enabled him to get the most out of his job.

Lisa O’Neill, Corporate Policy & HR Officer from Armagh Observatory & Planetarium, said: “We are so pleased to have Dylan and Shea on the team.

“The guys bring two different skill sets to the team and we are really enjoying having them here. They have fitted in really well and we have seen the benefits the jobs have had for them personally and professionally.”