Mid and East Antrim hosts a Season to celebrate with artisan markets this Christmas

MAKE Christmas memories in Mid and East Antrim this year and have a season to celebrate with great local shopping, festive events and wintry days out for everyone.

Ballymena recently kicked off the countdown to Christmas with the annual switching on of the festive lights and Santa parade.

Next up on the seasonal schedule is a range of Artisan markets which will take place throughout December.

Live music will be performed, adding to the festive feel.

In Ballymena, Greenvale Street, in association with Ballymena BID will play host to the local Christmas markets.

They will run from Thursday December 9 – Sunday December 12; Thursday, December 16 – Sunday , December 19.

Times are: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10am – 6pm, Sundays 1pm – 6pm.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey said: “It’s definitely a season to celebrate here across the borough. Whilst it was still great to bring events to people online last year, you can’t beat the real thing, especially when Santa is involved. “This year we have fantastic entertainment in all the town centres.

“Late night shopping, cafes and restaurants are gearing up to welcome you back safely this season of cheer.

“They are the heart of our town centres and village high streets, and have everything you need to make it a Christmas to remember.”

The new ShopMEA app features a great selection of local retailers, and you can search for shops and events in Ballymena, Carrickfergus or Larne. The app also has a host of exclusive discounts and offers. Download from the iOS App Store or Google Play.

Visit www.shopMEA.co.uk, social mediaor visit: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk

Covid-19 testing is strongly recommended at least 24hours before the event and on days 2 and 8 after the event. Do not attend if you have any Covid-19 symptoms.

Please use the hand sanitisers on site and keep social distancing.