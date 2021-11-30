MPs approve first stage of 'groundbreaking' Down Syndrome Bill

MP Ian Paisley has welcomed the government's support of a bill focused on improving the lives of those living with Down syndrome.

The Down Syndrome Bill has been introduced as Dr Liam Fox’s Private Member’s Bill.

It was approved by MPs at its first stage, known as the second reading on Friday of last week.

The Bill will now be considered by a committee of MPs and, if approved by both the Houses of Commons and Lords could become law by Spring next year.

The Bill would mean the establishment of a Down Syndrome Act and will be the first of its kind in the world.

If passed, it would place a duty on authorities providing health, care, education and housing to assess and plan to meet the needs of people with Down syndrome.

It would also force the government to provide guidance to on how it can better accommodate people with the syndrome.

The Bill is co-sponsored by cross-party MPs and politicians from across the political divide who attended an event with Dr Fox in Parliament earlier this week in support of the Bill.

Commenting on the Bill Mr Paisley commented: “I recently co-sponsored a bill with Dr. Liam Fox to improve the rights of people with Down syndrome.

“I am delighted that already the government has announced that they will support this and make it the law.

“There are 50000 Down syndrome people in the U.K. and this bill will give them equal rights and protections under the law.

“As a co-sponsor I am delighted that my name and constituency is associated with this ground breaking legislation.”