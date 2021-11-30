Top of the class! Mayor toasts success of the Borough's very own Gin School

MAYOR Billy Webb returned to the ‘classroom’ this week to toast the success of the Borough’s first Gin School!

Belfast Artisan Gin School was launched this week in the Crown and Shamrock Inn, on the Antrim Road in Mallusk, working with fellow local business Belfast Artisan Distillery, who are local producers of gin.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb was on hand to toast their success.

“I am delighted to see a local artisan business diversifying and expanding within the Borough,” he said.

“The Gin School is a great addition to our tourism economy.

“We have supported Belfast Artisan Distillery since they set up, and I am delighted to see them thrive.

“Supporting local businesses in development and innovation is a key priority for the Council.

“Offering new visitor experiences in our area is very much on our agenda as we focus on welcoming more visitors to the Borough to help the tourism economy recover.

“I would encourage business owners of all sizes and sectors to get in touch to find out about our business support programmes and how we can help them.”

Jo Davison, co-founder of Belfast Artisan Gin School said it would be just the tonic for tipplers.

“Belfast Artisan Gin School offers the opportunity to create your own personal Belfast Gin, with individual, shared and private group experiences,” she explained.

“The School is set in a traditional, family-owned local pub, The Crown and Shamrock Inn, which has been in the same family for over 90 years and we look forward to welcoming visitors to make their very own gin.”

Fiona McAlinden, co-founder of Belfast Artisan Gin School said she was confident that it could lure more visitors to the area.

“One of our objectives is not only to enhance Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough for local people, but also to encourage and attract tourists from the UK, Ireland and further afield.

“Belfast Artisan Gin School has had great reviews since we opened in in August 2021, and has already welcomed visitors from Jersey, Glasgow, London, Dublin and Liverpool as well as locals from Northern Ireland.”

For more information on Council business support visit text BUSINESS to 80039.