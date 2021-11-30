Tributes paid after Antrim charity stalwart Georgie passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid to Georgie Moore, who was Chair of the Antrim and District Action Cancer Group for over 40 years.

Georgie passed away suddenly at her home on Menin Road on November 27.

She is survived husband Harry, and children Jean, Shirley, Carol, Jacqueline, Colin, Stewart.

She is pre-deceased by daughter Catherine.

A spokesperson for the charity support group to which she dedicated four decades said: “It is with enormous sadness that we share this devastating news with you all.

“Our good friend and glue of Antrim Action Cancer group Mrs Georgie Moore sadly passed away lastnight peacefully at home.

“Georgie was the Chairwoman of Antrim Action Cancer for well over 40 odd years, before she retired a few years ago.

“Georgie wasn't only our chairperson or friend, Georgie was family to us at the Antrim Group.

“Thoughts and prayers are with Georgie's husband Harry, daughters, sons and all the extended family at this difficult time.

“Granny (Georgie) You were an amazing person inside and out, you were a true inspiration to us all and will be eternally missed by your Antrim Action Cancer Family.

“Gone but not forgotten. Forever in our hearts, until we meet again. Rest easy darling.”

Georgie’s sister Catherine, who lives in western Australia, said: “Thankyou for your beautiful tribute to my dear dister Georgie Moore.

“She will be sadly missed from all who knew her especially her family and her two sisters.

“God Bless you all at Antrim and District Action Cancer Group.

Local people have been lining up to share their own memories of Georgie.

Mary Smith said: “Georgie was such an amazing woman! And worked endlessly to help raise money for such a great cause.

“My condolences to all the family, thoughts and prayers are with you all, Georgie your work here on earth is done, go rest easy with the angels. God bless.”

Margretta McCullough added: “Georgie was a lovely lady inside and out and will be greatly missed. Thoughts are with Harry and the entire family circle.”

Former UUP councillor Drew Ritchie commented: “Her dedication and commitment to the group help save hundreds of lives over many years.

“Georgie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.”

Rab Newman shared an amusing anecdote, saying: “Will be sadly missed. I have some nice memories of Georgie but my favourite has to be the day we asked her to present trophies at a charity darts competition.

“Well, with Georgie's hearing not being the best she didn’t quite understand what was happening.

“We didn't work this out until she was refusing to hand the first trophy over.

“It was so funny and the look on her face when she realised what was happening was priceless.

“As per usual though, she had a good laugh about it. One of a kind. Rest easy Georgie.”

A service of thanksgiving for Georgie’s life will be held on Wednesday December 1 at 2pm in her home and afterwards to Belmont Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers have been invited, payable by cheque, to Antrim Action Cancer c/o Bairds of Antrim.