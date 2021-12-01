Carly's pandemic inspired artwork, 'Falling From Grace', on display at Midtown Makers

LOCAL artist, Carly Wright, is celebrating after a piece of her artwork entitled 'Falling From Grace' has been put on display at Midtown Makers Studio and Shop at Church Street in Ballymena.

It is the first ever print of one of her paintings and the pandemic inspired piece is a very poignant image which Carly hopes local people will relate to.

The 33 year old former Dunclug College pupil created the artwork as a way of coping with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the Ballymena Guardian, Carly said: "I did art in school and enjoyed it but I left school early and drifted away from it.

"I was on a wrong path to nowhere.

"I grew up during a time when Ballymena was labelled the 'Drugs Capital of Northern Ireland'.

“I found my love for painting again three years ago and realised it was my destiny to help people see what’s inside my head and to express the pain and feelings inside me.

"I tend to draw on these experiences when creating my pieces of art. I draw on the pain, frustrations and that sense of hopelessness and try to bring that into my paintings.

"While there is that element of darkness there, I also want the viewer to feel hope and to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"I want my paintings to be a source of help and inspiration to others who may be struggling.

"And, I think that's why, after many years of abandoning art, I picked up my paintbrush again."

"I began exploring oil painting, which was inspired by my father who used to paint a lot of water colours.

"I painted a piece called 'I Am No Less' and this was a piece dedicated to all those who are on the autism spectrum or who suffer from ADHD.

"The painting shows a little child in a yellow coat who is looking away from the camera. I wanted to show the reality of these conditions, which can often mean that those affected can feel isolated, alone and on the outskirts.

"I really try and leave the paintings open to each viewers' own interpretation. Every person will have a different story and every person will take something different away from it.

“My brother helped inspire me for this painting and when I showed him it, he loved it.

"I have had parents approach me stating that they can relate to the piece and that's what it's all about.

"I actually donated this piece to a local charity here in Ballymena called Love, Hope and Faith, which is a charity which aims to help children with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

"I was invited to their Gala Ball to present it, and I was blown away and honoured to do so."

In March 2020, the Coronavirus pandemic forced Ireland, the UK and the rest of the world into lockdown.

As the months rolled by, with no sign of normality returning, Carly used painting as an outlet to cope with this strange new environment.

She continued: "I began to paint the world as I saw it. I added everything I saw wrong with the world. I called the piece 'Falling From Grace'.

"I painted a woman wearing a mask with a number on her forehead - because that's what I felt like during this pandemic - just another number.

"You can see references to social distancing with the footsteps and newspaper clippings. You can also see Disney characters and Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz wearing a mask.

"It's reflective of the way I saw the pandemic - a kind of new eerie fantasy world with a certain element of control.

"It represents the pain, the frustration, the worry and the loneliness many people have felt for the duration of the pandemic.

"However, it also represents hope. There are splashes of colour and the Disney characters represent a little fun, which I hope will encourage people to feel that life will get better and that there are people who can relate to the pain you have gone through.

"I also hope it will document the pandemic for those who did not live through it, so that in years to come, if they view my painting, this will be an insight into how it affected ordinary people. I hope it has captured a moment in history."

Painting has helped Carly turn her life around and in the midst of the darkness, art has been a shining light for her.

She commented: "I just hope that my painting will mean something to the people who view it."

Carly's spectacular piece has now been given pride of place at Midtown Makers Studio and Shop and she would be delighted if the local community would pop in and view it.

She said: "It's amazing to think that what began as an outlet for my own pain has developed into my art being put on display in a studio.

"I am over the moon and would be delighted if people could visit Midtown Makers while they're doing their Christmas shopping and view my art - it would mean the world to me.

"It would be the greatest gift for me this Christmas!

"I am currently working on a new piece called 'I Choose Life' which will focus on mental health and particularly the issue of suicide.

"I hope that this will have an impact on anyone who is struggling - I have been there myself.

"I want to promote the message that there is help out there and that life is worth living. This is one of the recurring themes of my paintings - to inspire hope."

Carly also said she is making plans to donate pieces of her art to another local charity, Turning Point NI, as well as to the ICU at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Carly's painting can be viewed at Midtown Makers and further examples of her work can seen on the facebook page, 'Painted Creations'. Carly also plans to have her website up and running in the New Year.